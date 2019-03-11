Health & Fitness

USC study finds green tea and carrot compounds reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study by USC researchers is bringing new hope for those dealing with Alzheimer's.

LOS ANGELES -- A new study by USC researchers is bringing new hope for those dealing with Alzheimer's.

The study shows compounds found in green tea and carrots reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice.

The mice had memory and visual-spatial skills restored and could find their way out of a maze just as well as healthy mice.

Scientists believe the compounds help prevent proteins from forming clumps on the brain and causing cognitive decline.

The team did stress that the discovery in mice may not be able to be replicated in humans, but it could lead to plant-based supplements being used to slow down dementia symptoms
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalzheimersmedicalmedical researchstudyresearchalzheimers diseaseusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Top Intel executive says flying cars are 5 years away
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in Texas
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Show More
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
5 Things To Know Before You Go
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
More TOP STORIES News