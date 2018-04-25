VA Central California Health Care System held a forum on Wednesday for contractors to help them learn more the federal contracting process.The VA wants to better serve the community so they are expanding and updating. To do that, they will need contractors."This event is aimed at bringing our needs as a facility in our future capital portfolio and construction opportunities, and then educating local and small businesses on how they can do work with the VA, how they can engage in contracts with us and how they can bid on them," said Timothy Luce who is the Acquisition Utilization Specialist.He said that many of the contractors who are awarded a bid are veterans. Luce explained many of them may end up needed the services that the VA Hospital."It's a wonderful opportunity for them to come out and be able to put a face to a name and to meet them all and engage in dialogue for further opportunities to work with the VA Fresno," he said.One of the current VA projects under construction is the Community Living Center, it is expected to do completed this Summer.However, Jesse Coyners who is the Chief Senior Facility Planner said they are going to have several upcoming projects."In the next two years we are going to have roughly 27 projects that will be going out for bid for construction," he explained. "We are looking at 94 projects over the course of the next 10 years. So it's a very robust capital place and we need their help".Coyners mentioned other future projects include plans for a piece of property in Clovis, expanding their Tulare location and possibly adding a parking garage in Fresno to alleviate parking issues."So we are looking at projects anywhere between $200,000 to $10 million. Our capital plan is based on our growing vet population, modernizing our systems obviously, and really looking at expanding access to our veterans for their healthcare," he said.He added they are thinking long-term to adequately serve those who've served America.