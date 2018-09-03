HEALTH & FITNESS

VA hospital expanding into Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

A dirt lot on the northeast corner of Herndon and Armstrong is the location for the Central California VA's newest campus.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dirt lot on the northeast corner of Herndon and Armstrong is the future home of the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System's newest campus.

The VA plans to transform the empty nine-acre space into their new ambulatory care center.

"We know that that facility will help decompress our VA facility here in Fresno and that will ultimately turn and help our veterans," said spokesperson Cameron Porter.

Drew Bessinger, Clovis Mayor pro tem says it is a win-win situation that contributes to Clovis' vision

"It complements our existing efforts to bring in quality medical care and careers to the City of Clovis."

The expansion will add to the growing medical community in the northeast part of town. The Herndon Armstrong Professional Center sits across the street from the lot. It's home to multiple medical agencies and businesses. The Valley Children's Clovis Campus is located down the road. The Clovis Community Medical Center is just a few blocks further.

"We want to have Clovis become a destination for the entire Central Valley for medical care. Instead of going to LA, San Francisco, you can come to Clovis," said Bessinger.

Before construction starts, the lot will be transformed into satellite parking for employees and veterans heading. From the Clovis parking lot, shuttles will transport them to the Fresno hospital. Porter says that a lack of parking is one of the most significant issues the Fresno VA currently faces.

The ambulatory care center project is still in the works and awaiting approval. Once approved, it could take at least ten years before the facility is completed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthveteranshospitalconstructionfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News