VA hospital expanding into Clovis

A dirt lot on the northeast corner of Herndon and Armstrong is the future home of the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System's newest campus.The VA plans to transform the empty nine-acre space into their new ambulatory care center."We know that that facility will help decompress our VA facility here in Fresno and that will ultimately turn and help our veterans," said spokesperson Cameron Porter.Drew Bessinger, Clovis Mayor pro tem says it is a win-win situation that contributes to Clovis' vision"It complements our existing efforts to bring in quality medical care and careers to the City of Clovis."The expansion will add to the growing medical community in the northeast part of town. The Herndon Armstrong Professional Center sits across the street from the lot. It's home to multiple medical agencies and businesses. The Valley Children's Clovis Campus is located down the road. The Clovis Community Medical Center is just a few blocks further."We want to have Clovis become a destination for the entire Central Valley for medical care. Instead of going to LA, San Francisco, you can come to Clovis," said Bessinger.Before construction starts, the lot will be transformed into satellite parking for employees and veterans heading. From the Clovis parking lot, shuttles will transport them to the Fresno hospital. Porter says that a lack of parking is one of the most significant issues the Fresno VA currently faces.The ambulatory care center project is still in the works and awaiting approval. Once approved, it could take at least ten years before the facility is completed.