MADERA COUNTY

Valley Children's Hospital Orthopaedic Department helping kids live normal healthy lives

EMBED </>More Videos

From sports injuries to birth defects the orthopaedics team at Valley Children's treats thousands of kids every year.

Aurora Diaz
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Andrew Robles hops to his next doctor's appointment with his family. The three-year-old's positive attitude is infectious.

Andrew has congenital scoliosis-- he was born with abnormally shaped bones in his spine.

"A few months after Andrew was born, he'd lay on the floor and he was always just a little crooked when changing a diaper, or playtime, he was always just a little crooked," said Jennifer Robles, Andrew's mother.

Every few months, the Robles family drives up to Valley Children's Orthopaedic Department for Andrew's X-rays-- but this trip is different. He gets to step into the new EOS machine with his buddy teddy berry.

The EOS is a state of the art imaging machine that takes fast x-rays with less radiation.

Dr. Kerry Loveland with Valley Children's Orthopaedics said, "It uses about 1/10th the radiation of a normal scoliosis x-ray, so a huge advantage to patients particularly our younger patients."

This is the only functioning EOS in the Central Valley and located at Valley Children's Specialty Care Center in Fresno.

"Another great aspect to it is we can take full-length x-rays of kids legs as well, and by doing that we can measure for bowling deformities, we can measure leg length discrepancies," said Dr. Loveland.

Dr. Loveland examines Andrew and with the help of clear 3D images, he can plan a course of treatment for this growing boy.

"They really go out of their way. They look at it not just as someone walking through the door in and out, but that there's a value on that person and it's really comforting knowing that," said Jennifer.

Andrew looks forward to returning home and getting back to the business of being a kid. And mom is assured, Valley Children's is investing in his future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthValley childrens hospitalmadera countyMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News