Health & Fitness

Military veteran gets first heart transplant of its kind at Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. -- Doctors performed the first DCD heart transplant in the United States over the weekend at Duke University Hospital.

DCD stands for "Donation after Circulatory Death" and it occurs after the heart has stopped beating and the person has been declared dead. On Sunday, a heart transplant team at the hospital became the first in the U.S. to transplant an adult heart into a recipient when a military veteran received a new heart.

The veteran received his heart through the Mission Act and is recovering well.

According to DukeHealth.org, Duke is one of five centers in the U.S. that has been approved to perform DCD heart transplants. Usually, heart donations have depended on a person being declared brain dead.

Doctors believe the procedure can possibly expand the donor pool by up to 30 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamdurham countyhealth
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
4 hospitalized after Visalia police chase ends in crash, woman arrested
Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Show More
More rain hits the North Valley after weekend storm
Valley ag community mourns loss of Marvin Meyers
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
Off-duty CHP officer assaulted at shopping mall
New bill aims to clean up contaminated drinking water in Valley
More TOP STORIES News