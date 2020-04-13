Coronavirus

Visalia nursing home reports 5 additional deaths from COVID-19; 164 test positive for virus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five more people at the Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia have died from COVID-19 complications, officials reported Tuesday.

In total, 15 people at the center have died from the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

As of Tuesday, 109 patients and 55 staff members of the nursing home had contracted the coronavirus.

A current employee claimed the number of cases could have been minimized if management had acted sooner.

RELATED: 11 residents at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19

Officials at the center said all residents and staff are now being tested for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Tulare County has a total of 436 confirmed cases and 22 reported deaths.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliatulare countyhealthvisaliacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in U.S., new test shows
FAT to receive nearly $13 million due to COVID-19 pandemic
Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation
FoodLink Tulare County serves 465 families in two hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in U.S., new test shows
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
Fear factor high for farm community as President Trump announces immigration ban
FAT to receive nearly $13 million due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
California launches new volunteer initiative to support state non-profits
Publicly traded firms get $365M in small-business loans
Tulare funeral home adapting to 'new normal' during coronavirus pandemic
FoodLink Tulare County serves 465 families in two hours
Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation
More TOP STORIES News