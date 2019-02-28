Visalia school wears black and white for Rare Disease Awareness Day

Updated an hour ago

Thursday was Rare Disease Awareness Day.It's estimated 1 in 20 people will live with a rare illness at some point in their life, and a little girl in the South Valley is inspiring others with her fight.Students at Annie R. Mitchell Elementary School in Visalia wore black and white today to resemble a zebra.According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, the animals are often associated with the primary immunodeficiency community.Sixth grader Hayley Ballantyne was diagnosed with Common Variable Immune Deficiency as a baby, and her mother also has the rare disease.Hayley still gets a lot of sinus and ear infections, but with treatment, she's able to go to school.Today, she enjoyed all of the support from friends, teachers, and staff."Yes I have a disease, not really the greatest, but there's other people that have it worse than me," Hayley said. "So I like how all the people are wearing black and white to show support to not just me, to all the other people out there."Hayley says she wouldn't be as strong as she is without her friends.