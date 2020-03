VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Unified School District is closed, but starting Wednesday, they'll be giving out 'grab and go' meals for students.Breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed at more than two dozen locations around Visalia, including Willow Glen Elementary School on Akers Street.Meals are available for all children ages one to eighteen and will be given out through a drive-through or pick-up system from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.The service will go on through Friday, April 3rd.For a full list of meal pick up sites, see the image below.