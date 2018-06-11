HEALTH WATCH

Vyzulta: New drug treats glaucoma

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a vision-robbing disease that affects up to 30 million Americans. Glaucoma starts slowly but if left untreated can cause blindness. (KFSN)

By
MIAMI, Fla. (KFSN) --
It's a vision-robbing disease that affects up to 30 million Americans. Glaucoma starts slowly but if left untreated can cause blindness. Now a new medication is on the market and doctors say it's making a dramatic difference!

Ryan Hilliker was born with a rare disorder called Sturge-Weber syndrome.

Hilliker shared, "I came out I was half red so there was a little bit of shock there."

In addition to the trademark port-wine stain, Hilliker was diagnosed with glaucoma in his right eye.

"The bottom 50 percent of the eye is just darkness; its blindness," he said.

Nathan Klein, O.D., said, "Glaucoma is an eye disease; it's typically when the pressure in the person's eye gets too high."

Now for the first time in 20 years there's something new on the market. It's called Vyzulta by Bausch and Lomb. Doctors say it works by using two pathways to increase the drainage of fluid in the eye.

Klein said, "This is causing the pressure to come way down and stay way down."

Doctors say one drop of Vyzulta a day is showing a dramatic difference.

"We saw an additional 20 percent decrease in pressure after a week and a half," Klein continued.

When Michael Sibble was diagnosed with glaucoma it kept him up at night.

"Being blind and can't see my kids, I didn't sleep for like a month," Sibble told Ivanhoe.

But since taking Vyzulta his eye pressure went from 17, near the high end of a normal range, to just 13, which is considered normal. Hilliker also saw a dramatic drop in just days.

Hilliker said, "With Vyzulta, the difference was in a five day period a massive drop in pressure from 23 to 14."

Saving his sight so he too can watch his kids grow up.

Vyzulta was just approved by the FDA. Some drug store chains are offering a special deal through the Vyzulta website. If you have insurance, a two-month supply will cost about 30 dollars. Without insurance it's about 70 dollars for a two month supply.

For more information on this report, please contact:

Karen Dennis

305-527-8876

karensuedennis@gmail.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrugsblindhealth watchglaucoma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News