health

Retail giant Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs

(Shutterstock)

Walmart has become the latest store to halt sales of the popular heartburn treatment Zantac after health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug.

The nation's largest retailer said Wednesday that it suspended sales of all drugs sold over the counter, or without a prescription, that include Zantac's active ingredient, ranitidine. Aside from Zantac, that includes Equate and Member's Mark brands.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last month it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and related generic drugs to treat ulcers and reflux disease. The same chemical has been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year.

The drugstore chains CVS Health, Walgreens and Rite Aid have already pulled Zantac products from their shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrite aidcvsrecallwalmartzantac
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law
CDC: Upcoming flu season expected to be more severe than previous years
Health Watch: 3D Printing Live Liver Donor
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT Airport
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
Show More
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one
Lemoore to move forward with licensing first pot dispensary
More TOP STORIES News