WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give California COVID-19 update

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on the state's climbing coronavirus cases.
As he continues to encourage Californians to avoid mixing and stay home as much as possible, Newsom will likely face questions about attending a birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville (Napa County).
The governor's office has confirmed the dinner on Nov. 6 was for one of Newsom's political advisers and included families from several different households. The party reportedly had 12 or more people from different households. It's the type of gathering Newsom has been imploring Californians to avoid.
Gov. Newsom issued a statement last week, saying, "While our family followed the restaurant's health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner."
Several California counties were moved to more restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework last week. Even more counties are expected to face stricter reopening rules Tuesday, when new tier assignments are announced.
