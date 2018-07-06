Fresno Unified says that it has discovered a drinking fountain at Addams Elementary has high levels of lead in the water.The contamination was found during proactive testing conducted by the City of Fresno and required under new state law.The District says it immediately shut down the fountain at the West Central Fresno school and is working to replace the fixture.Fresno Unified says that nearly 30 school campuses have been tested for lead this summer, and this is the first positive report. The district will continue the tests until all campuses have been inspected.The district is also reminding everyone that the County of Fresno Health Department provides free lead testing should you think you or your child might have been exposed. For resources and information, call the Health Department at 559-600-3590.