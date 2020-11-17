Coronavirus

Well-known Fresno doctor dies after battling COVID-19 for months

Dr. William Garnica was affiliated with Community Medical Centers, spending some time working at Clovis Community and Community Regional Medical Centers.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a solemn day at a Fresno doctor's office, with the doctor no longer in.

The staff maintained business as usual, despite their devastating loss.

Well-known Fresno physician Dr. William Garnica recently lost his battle with COVID-19.

"He was diagnosed with COVID, he had COVID complications, and he was getting better but he lose the fight," said corporate office manager Arcelia Diaz.

It was a battle he fought for months. But on Friday, his staff learned Garnica died from the virus.

Diaz said this is a hard loss for everyone who worked with him because he treated all of his employees like family.

"He was my boss but I didn't consider him my boss, I consider him as a friend. That person that I could talk to all the time, so I'm pretty sure that everyone felt the same way too," Diaz said.

Dr. Garnica wanted his five doctor's offices to be in underserved areas to make the biggest impact on the community's well-being.

"He was out there to help the community, he would always help the patients. He would always go above and beyond," Diaz said.

Dr. Garnica was affiliated with Community Medical Centers, spending some time working at Clovis Community and Community Regional Medical Centers.

Just at those two hospitals, there are currently 107 patients being treated for the coronavirus.

And just as many workers infected with the virus.

"I definitely know it's real, but when something like this happens it makes it that much more real, it's hard that's the reason why everyone must be so careful because you don't know what effect it's going to have on you," said nurse practitioner Ryan Burdick.

Dr. Garnica's son and daughter both worked with him.

His son was not ready to comment.

And staff said Dr. Garnica's daughter, a physician assistant, wants to continue his legacy and keep the business going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why some schools can reopen campuses in Fresno County
United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to Purple tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why some schools can reopen campuses in Fresno County
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to Purple tier
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Restaurants prepared for cold winter with new coronavirus restrictions
Girl severely burned while riding school bus in Mariposa Co.
Show More
FBI releases details of manifesto of UC Merced stabbing suspect
Tulare sheriff's officials say woman shot boyfriend to death while he was driving
3 killed, 5 injured in crash along Hwy 41 in Kings Co.
1 killed in northeast Fresno crash
Homes across the Valley already lit up with holiday decorations
More TOP STORIES News