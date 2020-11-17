Well-known Fresno doctor dies after battling COVID-19 for months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a solemn day at a Fresno doctor's office, with the doctor no longer in.The staff maintained business as usual, despite their devastating loss.Well-known Fresno physician Dr. William Garnica recently lost his battle with COVID-19."He was diagnosed with COVID, he had COVID complications, and he was getting better but he lose the fight," said corporate office manager Arcelia Diaz.It was a battle he fought for months. But on Friday, his staff learned Garnica died from the virus.Diaz said this is a hard loss for everyone who worked with him because he treated all of his employees like family."He was my boss but I didn't consider him my boss, I consider him as a friend. That person that I could talk to all the time, so I'm pretty sure that everyone felt the same way too," Diaz said.Dr. Garnica wanted his five doctor's offices to be in underserved areas to make the biggest impact on the community's well-being."He was out there to help the community, he would always help the patients. He would always go above and beyond," Diaz said.Dr. Garnica was affiliated with Community Medical Centers, spending some time working at Clovis Community and Community Regional Medical Centers.Just at those two hospitals, there are currently 107 patients being treated for the coronavirus.And just as many workers infected with the virus."I definitely know it's real, but when something like this happens it makes it that much more real, it's hard that's the reason why everyone must be so careful because you don't know what effect it's going to have on you," said nurse practitioner Ryan Burdick.Dr. Garnica's son and daughter both worked with him.His son was not ready to comment.And staff said Dr. Garnica's daughter, a physician assistant, wants to continue his legacy and keep the business going.