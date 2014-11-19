What is synthetic marijuana?

Synthetic marijuana comes in a variety of forms, and under a wide assortment of names. Among the most common identifiers are K2, Spice and Kush. Sometimes it's marketed as herbal incense.It's made from a combination of dried plants and herbs, and while it looks similar to herbal tobacco or natural marijuana, it's not the same at all.This substance is created when synthetic cannabinoid chemicals are sprayed onto the plant matter.These blends are usually consumed by smoking. Due to the chemicals used in order to process the synthetic marijuana, it has been linked to severe adverse effects, including seizures, psychosis, hallucination and possibly even death.Available since the early 2000s, with so many variations and legal loopholes, it is difficult for authorities to regulate.