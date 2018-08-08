What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?

With smoke hanging over the Valley from several wildfires including the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County, it can be hard to just step outside.So when ash and smoke fill our air what kind of mask will help us breathe easy?According to the California Department of Public Health, a NIOSH-approved mask rated N-95 or P-100 that forms a close seal on the face will be more effective in blocking particles than simple surgical or dust masks. These masks are available in hardware stores.When you are buying a mask you need to be looking for ones with two straps, and position one at the back of the neck and the other at the crown of the head.Health official's individuals should limit physical activity to avoid breathing ash and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid skin contact. If you get ash on your skin, wash it off as soon as possible to avoid irritation. Use eye protection such as glasses, sun glasses or goggles.Officials also say to seek medical attention for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness or shortness of breath. If possible, check on friends and neighbors who may need assistance.