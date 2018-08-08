HEALTH & FITNESS

What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With smoke hanging over the Valley from several wildfires including the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County, it can be hard to just step outside.

So when ash and smoke fill our air what kind of mask will help us breathe easy?

According to the California Department of Public Health, a NIOSH-approved mask rated N-95 or P-100 that forms a close seal on the face will be more effective in blocking particles than simple surgical or dust masks. These masks are available in hardware stores.

When you are buying a mask you need to be looking for ones with two straps, and position one at the back of the neck and the other at the crown of the head.

Health official's individuals should limit physical activity to avoid breathing ash and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid skin contact. If you get ash on your skin, wash it off as soon as possible to avoid irritation. Use eye protection such as glasses, sun glasses or goggles.

Officials also say to seek medical attention for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness or shortness of breath. If possible, check on friends and neighbors who may need assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthair qualityfresno countywildfireFresno CountyMariposa CountyMerced CountyMadera CountyTulare CountyKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News