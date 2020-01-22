Simple Solutions: What to eat to boost your immune system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Oranges and grapefruits get all the vitamin c glory when it comes to boosting your immune system, but did you know one cup of strawberries or raw broccoli gives you nearly 100 percent of your daily vitamin c?Also, a medium-sized red bell pepper contains nearly double the daily value."I'm a medical doctor and I prescribe medicine, but I always like to take the natural approach whenever possible, and food is medicine," says Gena Lewis, M.D.Garlic and olive oil have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, which help fight off infection."There's so much evidence that the more we eat that's plant-based, that's not processed, so fresh from the garden to the kitchen is the direction to lean in," says Richard Seidman, M.D. and the MPH Chief Medical Officer.You can also drink bone broth, which contains a more concentrated dose of vitamins, minerals and amino acids.To give it some flavor, simmer it with ingredients like ginger or cayenne for an extra immune boost.Knowing foods to stay clear of is just as important. Avoid alcohol, caffeinated beverages, crunchy crackers and chips which aggravate a sore throat, and processed foods, which all weaken the immune system.