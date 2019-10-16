Health & Fitness

Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school

FRANKLIN, Wis. -- A second-grader in Franklin, Wisconsin, was caught vaping at his elementary school and said he got the device from his mother's purse, WISN-TV reported.

Police said the 7-year-old boy was caught vaping earlier in October at Country Dale Elementary School near West Forest Home and St. Martins in Franklin.

"Well, I have a third- and fourth-grader at Country Dale," parent Nicole Hearold said.

Hearold said she was surprised she hadn't heard about the incident at her children's school. The teacher reportedly looked up and saw the student vaping in her classroom.

"That's terrible," Hearold said. "I mean, I can't even imagine. Obviously that child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do."

Police said the boy's mother said he found the Smok Novo vaping device in her purse, and that it contained CBD oil.

"I'm sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get ahold of it," Hearold said.

Hearold said she couldn't imagine having to be on the lookout.

"I guess I really hadn't thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device," she said. "I don't think they would know what to do with it."

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to Children's Hospital to get checked out.

"Hopefully my kids would not see me do that, or my husband, or any other adults," Hearold said. "Unfortunately that's a reality we have now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinchildrenvaping
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
Show More
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
City leaders: State's homelessness crisis caused by more than lack of housing
More TOP STORIES News