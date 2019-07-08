Health & Fitness

Woman suing L.A. fertility clinic claims she gave birth to someone else's babies in IVF mix-up

LOS ANGELES -- A couple in New York City is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic, alleging they gave birth to someone else's children after an IVF mix-up.

The New York Post says after a failed attempt at IVF, the CHA Fertility Center unthawed more of the couple's female embryos and the woman got pregnant, but the couple says sonograms showed the woman was actually carrying boys.

The clinic dismissed it, saying sonograms aren't definitive.

Then in March, the woman gave birth to a pair of boys, neither of whom shared the couple's Asian ethnicity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesmedicalnew yorkpregnancyfertilityviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News