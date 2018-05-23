Workout Wednesday: Balance

A powerful way to start the day is by working on your foundation: balance.First, Take steps in a straight line, then walk backward with your chin up will help improve balance.Next, to help improve the strength and balance of your lower body lift your knee up while balancing on the opposite leg. Bring your knee up to a 90-degree angle, keeping your knee in front of you then slowly move it away from your midline.A few simple but important exercises to improve your balance involve strengthening the ankles. Remember, ankle flexion and calf raises improve your balance and decrease the chances of falling. Balance is an important part of staying strong.