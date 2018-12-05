WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Breaking up your workout into small increments

EMBED </>More Videos

It's fine to break up your exercise into small sessions as long as each one lasts at least 10 minutes.

With our busy schedules, it's important to find time to exercise when we can.

It's fine to break up your exercise into small sessions as long as each one lasts at least 10 minutes.

A strength training workout that is most beneficial should consist of your major muscle groups.

The best way to fit your exercise plan into your busy schedule is to do 10 minutes of aerobic and strength training sessions.

When doing a strength training workout try to do major muscle groups like legs and hips.

The next 10 minutes, later on in the day, an arm and shoulder workout.

Always try to include a brisk walk into your 10 minute workout
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesdayworkoutexercise
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: 3 elements to keep a balanced exercise routine
Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising
Workout Wednesday: How to find the best exercise regime for you
Workout Wednesday: Shoulder exercises to improve posture, mobility and ease tension
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
Using music to fight dementia
Lung On A Leaf
Diabetes can be diagnosed by an eye exam? And other things patients learned at 'Diabetes Clinic Day'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Show More
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Sheriff's deputies search for two armed suspects that robbed 76 food mart in Southeast Fresno
Fresno State organizations secure 3 buses to travel to Las Vegas Bowl next week
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
More News