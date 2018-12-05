Workout Wednesday: Breaking up your workout into small increments

With our busy schedules, it's important to find time to exercise when we can.It's fine to break up your exercise into small sessions as long as each one lasts at least 10 minutes.A strength training workout that is most beneficial should consist of your major muscle groups.The best way to fit your exercise plan into your busy schedule is to do 10 minutes of aerobic and strength training sessions.When doing a strength training workout try to do major muscle groups like legs and hips.The next 10 minutes, later on in the day, an arm and shoulder workout.Always try to include a brisk walk into your 10 minute workout