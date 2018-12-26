WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Choosing the right exercise routine for yourself

EMBED </>More Videos

The new year is right around the corner! So, here are a few tips on how you can choose the right exercise routine for yourself.

One of the easiest parts of starting an exercise program is deciding to do it.

Everyone has to start somewhere, begin by setting goals. Whether it is to look better, improve your health or have energy.

It is important to know what you are aiming for.

Find a motivating workout buddy or hire a personal trainer.

Get started and remember you are in control of your body, so take it at your fitness level.

Where do you even start? I always try to get people to do cardio. If you like walking or cycling or dancing something to get the heart going. Once you get started slow and controlled gets the job done.

Planning and preparation are important when you're getting started with exercise, but to be successful, you also need momentum-and the more you can create, the easier it is to stay motivated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesdayworkoutexercisehealthy livingFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Staying on top of your workout routine during the holidays
Workout Wednesday: Breaking up your workout into small increments
Workout Wednesday: 3 elements to keep a balanced exercise routine
Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Teen surgery patient gives back in a big way
8-year-old girl from Haiti has life-saving surgery in NY
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Show More
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
More News