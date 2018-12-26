Workout Wednesday: Choosing the right exercise routine for yourself

One of the easiest parts of starting an exercise program is deciding to do it.Everyone has to start somewhere, begin by setting goals. Whether it is to look better, improve your health or have energy.It is important to know what you are aiming for.Find a motivating workout buddy or hire a personal trainer.Get started and remember you are in control of your body, so take it at your fitness level.Where do you even start? I always try to get people to do cardio. If you like walking or cycling or dancing something to get the heart going. Once you get started slow and controlled gets the job done.Planning and preparation are important when you're getting started with exercise, but to be successful, you also need momentum-and the more you can create, the easier it is to stay motivated.