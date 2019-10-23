Workout Wednesday: Fighting cancer with fitness

Fighting cancer with fitness.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy spoke with a breast cancer survivor about the importance of healthy lifestyles filled with exercise and good nutrition that may help you in your recovery.
Rhonda says physical activity plays an important roll in not only physical well being but mental health as well. Being active, moving our bodies, releases stress, clears the mind and helps you keep a positive attitude.
She says to begin at your own fitness level. Do a combination of aerobic and strength training exercises. Start slow and as you feel stronger increase your level.
It doesn't matter how inactive you have been, or how out of shape you feel, physical activity can help you feel stronger, think stronger and survive.
