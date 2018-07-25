WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Foundation Exercise

Foundation exercises are important to maintain proper balance and flexibility.

One exercise we like to use for balance is a simple lunge, and to make it a little more difficult and add flexibility we add a weighted bar and canoe row.

Another exercise is a single leg balance while holding a bar and moving it side to side. You will feel the motion in your ankle, calf, and core.

The last exercise we want to show you is a lateral movement. Begin with a squat and when you come up, bring your leg behind you like a curtsey. Repeat this movement on the opposite side.

Balance and Flexibility are the most important strategies for maintaining mobility as we age. Remember to work at your own activity level and keep moving.
