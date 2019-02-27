workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Get in an effective workout right from home

Can't make it to the gym? No worries! Here are a few ways to get an effective workout right from your own home.


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get in an effective workout without any equipment right from your own home.

Our local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy says there are some easy exercises you can do from your own living room.

Rhonda says when you are short on time and can't make it to the gym at home exercise are a great option.

She says A simple exercise like leg lifts can keep the legs toned and tight. Also, she states a modified push up can keep the arms and chest strong and sturdy.

Rhonda says add a few motions to the movement so you can hit a couple more muscles. Keep your body moving to stay in shape.

She says try and do a little something every day to keep your body agile. Stick to a routine that you will do diligently.

Rhonda says you will find you feel better, have more energy and you will gain strength and confidence.

She says pick the areas of your body that you think needs the most work and add a few more sets and reps to keep you feeling good.

Rhonda says a short, strong, consistent workout can help keep your body healthy and to fight off illness and injury.
