Workout Wednesday: Got achy muscles? Proper stretching and nutrition could fix that

Achy muscles are never fun but there are a few things you can do to fix that!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Many people experience an episode of back pain or achy muscles at some point in their life.

However, our local fitness guru Rhonda Murphy says there are benefits to working out those tight muscles to ease the discomfort.

She says the first thing you need to do is to try and figure out why your muscles are achy. Did you do too much the day before? Is your nutrition not in balance? Are you not drinking enough water?

Start with trying to fix those simple problems. Proper hydration can do wonders on the body.

Stretching a tight muscle can make it feel so much better.

When you have a tight muscle in the neck, shoulders, and back, try just slightly stretching slowly and the muscles will start to relax.

When you're on a computer all day, with shoulders hunched over, and arms leaning forward, the muscles become strained and tight.

Stretching the muscles will help reduce the pain and tightness. Lengthening the muscle helps the muscle heal
