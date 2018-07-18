Workout Wednesday: How to avoid dehydration

Water is essential to the body at all times, this is especially true in warm weather. It keeps the body from overheating. When you exercise, your muscles generate heat. To keep from burning up, your body needs to get rid of that heat.The main way the body discards heat in warm weather is through sweat. As sweat evaporates, it cools the tissues beneath. Lots of sweating reduces the body's water level, and this loss of fluid affects normal bodily functions.-The average adult male should drink thirteen cups of water per day.-The average adult female should drink nine cups of water per daySigns of dehydration- fatigue- loss of appetite- flushed skin- heat intolerance- light-headedness- dark-colored urine- dry cough.-To avoid dehydration, active people should drink at least two cups (16 ounces) of fluid one to two hours before an outdoor activity. After that, you should consume five to 10 ounces of fluid every 10 to 15 minutes that you are outside. When you are finished with the activity, you should drink.