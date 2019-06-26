workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Importance of relaxing your mind and body when it comes to working out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All of us want to live a happy and healthy life.

In part two of our Garden of the Sun series, Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how our environment, in addition to our exercise routine, can play a big role in helping us to relax.

Rhonda says when we are thinking about stretching, we think about lengthening the muscle.

She says she also wants you to think about relaxing your mind.

Rhonda says a happy place to stretch can be a beautiful garden.

She says take time to stop and smell the flowers. It is easier to relax your mind and regenerate your soul there. A healthy body is a flexible body
