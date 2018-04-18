Workout Wednesday: Low impact exercises

Low impact exercises are powerful exercises to improve quality of life in your day-to-day.So let's get started-- the first motion is a high march while moving your arms straight up to the sky. Do this motion for 10 to 15 seconds.The next motion is a boxing motion. Front punch with a twist at the hip with a slight lunge.The last exercise is arm swing running in place-- this exercise really workout your arms which is very important in your day-to-day life.