Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups

If your goal is to do a pull-ups and push-ups here is a great way to get started.

If your goal is to do pull-ups and push-ups here is a great way to get started. You can modify the motion so you can build up strength to be able to do push-ups and pull-ups.

You want to start on the incline bench so you can put your feet up and use your legs to help you lift your body. When trying this move pull-up slowly and controlled using your legs to help you get up there. Try to keep your form nice and smooth keep your hands about shoulder width apart.

The next exercise is a push-up: leaning on a bar so the angel will help to modify the move. It should be enough so you can work on your strength and form.

Remember always take it to your fitness level
