Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups

If your goal is to do pull-ups and push-ups here is a great way to get started. You can modify the motion so you can build up strength to be able to do push-ups and pull-ups.You want to start on the incline bench so you can put your feet up and use your legs to help you lift your body. When trying this move pull-up slowly and controlled using your legs to help you get up there. Try to keep your form nice and smooth keep your hands about shoulder width apart.The next exercise is a push-up: leaning on a bar so the angel will help to modify the move. It should be enough so you can work on your strength and form.Remember always take it to your fitness level