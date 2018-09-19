WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment

When trying to exercise on a budget a go-to tool is a PVC pipe, says Rhonda Murphy.

When trying to exercise on a budget a go-to tool is a PVC pipe, says Rhonda Murphy. Work on balance and flexibility using personal body weight as resistance.

Stand the pole to one side for balance and lift leg up. This balancing exercise strengthens the ankles and knees all the way up to the hip. The body needs to work on balance daily as it can help prevent falling.

Next focus on upper body and torso stretches. Put the pipe behind the head and across the shoulders to stretch the chest and shoulders. Bending and twisting during routine will slowly stretch the core.

Stretches should be done slowly and at your own level.
