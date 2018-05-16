Workout Wednesday: Quick work out for people short on time

When imagining a full body workout when you're not sure how much time you have, focus on a strong combination of exercises using your lower and upper body. This is a great way to increase your heart rate while toning and firming your muscles.The first exercise is a curl press, which works the biceps and the shoulder, and is a multi-functional motion.The next exercise is a lunge which works the thigh, back and calf. Your balance is important as it works just about every muscle.Remember to always do these exercises at a level you are most comfortable.