WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Reducing stress while working out

EMBED </>More Videos

Crushing it with weights doesn't cut it when you are stressed to the Max.

Crushing it with weights doesn't cut it when you are stressed to the Max. The way to reduce stress is lengthen the muscle and take it slow-- maybe add some soft music to set a mood of relaxation.

The first exercise I want to show you is a chest stretch with light weights. Laying on your back on a bench or large exercise ball, slowly release arms straight out to your sides and hold. Feel the stretch through the upper chest. Slowly bring arms back together in front of you. This works your range of motion.

The next exercise is a shoulder stretch. Standing, you want to stretch the arm straight up and then bend sideways at your hip to get a full stretch through your shoulder and hips. Repeat on the opposite side. The weight needs to be light so you can focus on form and technique.

The last exercise is a hip flexor stretch. If you have never done this you want to take it very slow and controlled. Lay on your stomach and slowly bend one leg so that you are bringing your heal toward your buttocks.

Remember to never force your stretch and always workout at your own level.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexerciseworkout wednesday
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Workout Wednesday: Supersets that are great for the legs
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups
Workout Wednesday: Ankle flexion-- the secret to speed and agility
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News