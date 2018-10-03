WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors

Over the next two weeks local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy will share her tips for running safely outside.

Fall is here, which means it's once again the perfect time to move your exercising back outdoors.

But with that also comes risks.

This week's Workout Wednesday focuses on safety:

Rhonda Murphy: It is that time of year to go outside and get moving. The weather is cooling down and leaves are changing. Ashley Kemp, a self-defense coach, shares some things to think about while exercising outdoors.

1. No Ear Buds: Music can be a great motivator, but it does not help you stay aware of your surroundings.
2. Be aware of your surroundings, pay attention to everything around you.

3. Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
4. Carry protection with you always and bring your cell phone
5. If you take your dog remember they may not protect you
6. It is always best to Bring a Buddy!
