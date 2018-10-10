Workout Wednesday: Self-defense tips

Jogging is a great way to stay in shape and relieve stress but sometimes running can by yourself can feel unsafe.Ashlee Kemp and her father Munday Ortiveros show you some self-defense moves to try to get you out of a bad situation so you can get away to safety.One of the most vulnerable parts of the body is the groin so a Knee to the groin and as hard as you can multiple times to get them away from you.The next is a groin kick use all your power and force to get away. In addition, scream as loud as you can.