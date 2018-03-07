Workout Wednesday: Setting realistic goals

When getting started with a workout routine you want to set goals that are realistic.The first step is to write down your goals, share your goals with people, try to find a workout partner and always challenge yourself. Setting up times to check your progress is a great way to stay on target.I would measure every Friday that will give you a full week to work hard and eat right. I wouldn't weigh or measure any more than once a week.We tend to think that we need to lose a lot more weight than we really need-- so the healthiest way to judge weight and fat loss is to measure your body fat percentage. That way you can measure your progress of fat loss without relying on a scale (because we know that muscle weighs more than fat.)I also love a little competition, so challenge your family your friends and maybe you can get them a little healthier too.