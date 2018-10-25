WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Shoulder exercises to improve posture, mobility and ease tension

EMBED </>More Videos

Workout Wednesday: Should exercises to improve posture, mobility and ease tension

Improve your posture, increase mobility, and ease the tension in your upper body.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how you can feel healthier just by doing some simple shoulder exercises.

Exercising your shoulders is essential! Your shoulder is on a ball and socket joint that was made to move.

By stretching and exercising the shoulder muscles, we help increase our range of motion.

The shoulder raise is a strength building motion. You want to use no weight or lightweight to start.

Try to build up to 2 set of 12 to 20 reps -- it strengthens the muscle and keeps the socket strong.

The next exercise is a shoulder side raise. Take the motion slow and controlled. The last exercise is a shoulder pivot.

Keep the elbow up for best results, listen to your body and push yourself at your pace.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfitnessexerciseworkoutworkout wednesday
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Self-defense tips
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Workout Wednesday: Supersets that are great for the legs
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Allergies, asthma or acid reflux?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mega Millions ticket seller plans to share bonus
Show More
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Madera Police arrest man connected to stolen U-Haul in Bakersfield.
Man stabbed after late night brawl in Pinedale
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
More News