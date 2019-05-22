workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Staying fit while on vacation or traveling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staying fit while you're traveling can be a challenge.

Whether you're away for work or taking a summer vacation with the family, being on the road is no excuse to skip workouts.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy has some tips for exercising when away from your normal routine.

Rhonda says if you make exercise a habit, you should not go more than three days without exercising.

She says consistency is the key to staying healthy and fit.

Rhonda says, keep moving with a walk or a stretching routine when you are on the road.

She says if you do not want to skip your strength workout, you can always pack a fit cord.

Rhonda says it is lightweight and you can do multiple movements with it.

She says her go to exercise is a chest press with a switch to triceps overhead. She likes that you can move from exercise to exercise.

Rhonda says the last set of muscles you want to work when on the road, is your back and biceps. Fitness on the way can be as simple as taking a walk, or you can always bump it up with strength training.
