Workout Wednesday: Targeting the Triceps

Is your goal to get the back of your arms strong and tight? Here are a couple of exercises for the triceps exercises bands.

Is your goal to get the back of your arms strong and tight? Here are a couple of exercises for the triceps exercises bands.

Wrap the exercise band around a sturdy fixture in front of you, at about waist height. Bend your knees, lean forward keeping your back straight, shoulders back, holding the ends of the band in each hand, palms facing down. In a controlled motion, extend your arms down, bending your arms at the elbow.

Next, do the same motion, but with your palms facing upward. This motion works the second of the three triceps.

Lastly, maintaining the same position, palms facing down, extend your arms back and to the side. This motion works the largest of the three triceps.
