Workout Wednesday: The benefits of exercising and how to make it fun

Exercise should be more than just a chore we try to fit into our daily schedule.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains, there are several benefits to working out that you may not realize.
Rhonda says when we think about working out, our goal tends to be looking physically better. Exercise is so much more than that.
Rhonda says she likes to think of exercise as medicine. It can reduce stress, fight off illness, and help us maintain a healthy heart. It is important to think about getting healthy and feeling better.
Rhonda says a short consistent workout daily is better than a longer workout a few times a week.
She says a power walk, for example, is so good for the heart and lungs. A short burst of exercise can really get your metabolism fired up and help tone muscles.
Rhonda says a 30-minute workout routine should include different components of exercise such as resistance training and cardio training. When you change it up daily, it makes it fresh and fun.
She says for resistance training, think about six foundation exercises. The exercises should focus on the areas that most concern you.
Rhonda says when doing cardio, try to do two different types. Always work at your fitness level.
