Workout Wednesday: The importance of stretching before your workout

Whether your workout plan is a 5K or bodyweight routine, warming up should be the first thing on your to-do list.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether your workout plan is a 5K or bodyweight routine, warming up should be the first thing on your to-do list.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains the importance of warming up before every workout and some of the best stretches to try.

Rhonda says warming up properly before you start a healthy exercise routine helps keep an injury free body.

She says if you are going to run, cycle or lift weights gentle stretching helps your body warm up and loosen muscles.

Rhonda says if you workout in the morning know that your body has s been at rest for hours, so you need to get your joints moving and lubricated.

Stretching helps the muscles and joints "wake-up" and prepares your body for your workout.

Here are some simple stretches you can do daily to help keep your joints and muscles healthy:

The first one is an I-T band and hamstring stretch, hold for at least 30 seconds to a minute.

The next one is a hamstring stretch, try and lift your leg at least 12 inches off the ground on a step or something stable.

The last one is a hip flexor/quadriceps stretch. Try to grab your ankle and lift, if you cannot reach use a strap to stretch it out.

A little stretching goes a long way
