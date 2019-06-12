workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: The ways yoga benefits your mind, body and soul

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Now that the weather is warming up, we want to take our exercising outdoors.

Today, we begin a four-part series on how to exercise your body and mind.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how yoga in the garden can help calm us but also help our balance and posture.

Rhonda says gentle moves with yoga can be very rewarding for your body and mind. Working with your posture and balance is perfect for someone just starting out.

She says to start slow and pace yourself with nice cleansing breaths.

Rhonda says it is all about the basics in these slower moves. Some poses for yoga are Warrior 2, Extended Side Angle, Goddess, and the Standing Knee Lift. Each pose should be held for
