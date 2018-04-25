WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Warming up before a workout

There is a positive way to get your body warmed up before you start working out with weights. (KFSN)

There is a positive way to get your body warmed up before you start working out with weights.

The first stretch we would like to do is an upper body twist. By turning your upper body side to side. Hold your hands together in front of you, lower your body into a slight squat position and twist your upper torso slowly from side to side waking your body up.

The next stretch is a standing cross. Raise your arms up with your palms together and push your thumb back, look up to the sky stretching your chest and abdomen, arching your back slightly, getting a full stretch.

The last stretch is a rotation of your pelvis, to remove the tightness in the lower spine.
