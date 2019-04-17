workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Ways to increase your workout performance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you searching for a way to increase your performance during workouts?

Well, local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how high-step exercises could give you the boost you're looking for.

Rhonda says the high step is a simple motion that will help with hiking, stairs and everyday tasks.

She says if you use a step, it will help lift your leg higher than normal.

Rhonda says try balancing on one leg at a time; this will help you build strength and balance. You can use a riser or a step to make it more challenging.

The first exercise is a step up.

Rhonda says if you need help balancing, hold onto a stable surface and as you get stronger, increase your repetitions.

The next exercise is a step over side to side.

She says you should always feel safe as you take it to the next level. If you feel your balance is off do not attempt this exercise without holding on.

The last exercise is a jump squat, which Rhonda says is one of the most difficult exercises.

She says you do not push yourself too fast, and you can always add different moves on the step to make it more challenging.

Rhonda wants to remind people to take it at your level and you will see great improvement in your health and fitness.
