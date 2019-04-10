FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Want to know how to stay vibrant and active as you age?
Well, Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy has the answer.
She says an important part of living a healthy life is fitness.
Rhonda says as she grows older, she realizes the importance of our overall health.
She says it allows us independence.
According to Rhonda, we can travel and engage in everyday activities. Even something as small as going to the grocery store can be a better experience when you feel safe, confident and balanced.
Rhonda says to try to do movements that use a variety of muscles. Boxing is an example of an exercise that uses a variety of muscles and gets your heart rate up. You do not need fancy equipment you can shadow box. Just stay moving; this keeps your body in motion.
She says as we age, an active lifestyle is more important than ever. It does not need to be complicated. A simple exercise plan of motion and movement can help you feel strong and confident.
Rhonda also says regular exercise can help boost energy, maintain your independence, and manage symptoms of illness or pain.
She says exercise can even reverse some of the symptoms of aging.
Rhonda says not only is exercise good for your body, it is also good for your mind, mood, and memory.
She says whether you are healthy or managing an illness, there are plenty of ways to get more active, improve confidence, and boost your fitness level.
Workout Wednesday: Ways to stay vibrant and active as you age
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News