Workout Wednesday: Whole-body exercises

One key to staying lean and fit is including workouts for your whole body in your weekly exercise routine.Our fitness expert, Rhonda Murphy has more details in your workout Wednesday.When you are trying to stay lean and fit, a total body conditioning routine is best.You want to exercise 3-4 days a week. On the remaining days, stay active like walking a dog or taking a dance class.Stay on track! Take pictures of your exercises so you can remember them.Strength training helps you control your weight, decrease your osteoporosis risk, and keep you fit and firm.To avoid injuries, use your own body weight and light dumbbells.Remember when using your own body weight as resistance you can do it right in your living room and you can work all of your major muscles.