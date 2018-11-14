WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising

Whether you’re young or old, it’s never too late to start exercising.

Whether you're young or old, it's never too late to start exercising.

Our local fitness expert Rhonda Muprhy explains all the benefits that come with staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

If you were physically active at an early age that's great. However, if you didn't exercise regularly, it's never too late to start.
Fitness may help with joint pain and stiff muscles. Exercise also lowers your risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis.

It also helps control weight and melts belly fat. The effects of exercise are so potent that it influences every physiological system in the body for the better.

A healthy lifestyle can help keep you young in body and spirit.
