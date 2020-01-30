health

World Ag Expo organizers taking extra precautions with Coronavirus outbreak

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo is just days away from hosting thousands of visitors from all over the world to Tulare County.

But with concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak, organizers are taking some extra precautions.

"Health and safety of anyone coming to the show is always our top priority," says Jennifer Fawkes.

Fawkes says they're working with federal and local agencies to stay up to date on the deadly virus while adding more facilities for folks to use and protect themselves.

"We're going to be adding more hand washing and hand sanitizing stations," Fawkes said. "If anything changes, we will go forward with new plans if available."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states this particular strain of coronavirus seems to have originated in China; however, there's been two confirmed cases in California.

Fawkes says many of the people attending fly from out of the count, including China.

"So far this year on record, we have seven companies exhibiting with Chinese addresses, and 20 folks who requested an invitation," Fawkes said. "We're working with agencies and determine the travel status of those folks."

The expo is also working closely with Kaweah Delta Medical Center and The Tulare County Public health department to make sure they're up to date on any precautions they need to take to ensure their guests stay healthy.

Along with the health aspect, organizers say they're also taking extra safety precautions.

One of those will be having metal detectors at all of their entrances.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthcoronavirusworld ag expo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Fresno State program educates both athletes and nutrition students
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
Workout Wednesday: Weight Training to Help Burn Body Fat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
Authorities believe Debbie Dorian murder suspect victimized more women
Fake Facebook profile used to set up Madera County rape
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash identified by Fresno PD
Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat
Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crashing truck into home
Show More
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
New work program to help Fresno homeless
Fresno Sears location set to close after over 50 years
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Fresno State program educates both athletes and nutrition students
More TOP STORIES News