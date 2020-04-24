"Ovation for Frontline Workers" in Fresno set for May 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of the Fresno City Council are inviting residents to applaud healthcare workers in unison to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.On May 1 at 7 p.m., people are encouraged to step outside their front door for about five minutes and make noise in celebration of healthcare workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees, first responders and others who continue to provide essential services during the pandemic.Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Council Vice President Paul Caprioglio made the announcement through a press release this week.In the release, the councilmembers asked people to continue practicing social distancing while they cheer for essential workers.