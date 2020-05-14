Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Staying Heart Healthy During Quarantine

Past Events

andhave teamed up to present, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.: Staying Heart Healthy During QuarantineDr. Richard Kiel - Assistant Clinical Professor, UCSF and Co-Director of Heart Failure Service, Community Regional Medical Center: Online - Register for linkHeart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. And shelter in place restrictions are making it harder for many people to maintain a heart healthy routine. But it doesn't have to be this way.Join us live for a special online seminar to learn how you and your family can stay heart healthy while staying at home.To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, callor