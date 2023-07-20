Extra precautions in place to keep zoo animals safe in heat

WATCH LIVE

By ABC30 Digital Team
Thursday, July 20, 2023 11:40PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Applegate Park Zoo in Merced is taking extra precautions to keep its animals safe amid the Valley's sweltering heat.

The zoo is home to animals that cannot survive in the wild.

They're all getting cool water, refilled throughout the day, plus some frozen treats and ice blocks to play with.

The zookeepers also shifted their schedules to care for the creatures a little earlier in the morning.

They say visitors and animals can get some relief from the heat thanks to plenty of shade protection from the sun.

They also place fans where needed to keep the air flowing.

If you want to visit the zoo soon, it's hosting several upcoming events, including "Mermaids and Pirates," every Saturday in August.

